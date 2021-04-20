Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.48 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 1,139 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,434.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,974 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.