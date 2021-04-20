Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

