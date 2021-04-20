Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.