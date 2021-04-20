Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 233 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 34.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 126.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

