Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $23,286,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

