Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.