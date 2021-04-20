Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 278 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday.

Shares of GLEN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.92). 25,863,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,826,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.38. The stock has a market cap of £39.97 billion and a PE ratio of -28.57. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

