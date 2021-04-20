Glencore plc (GLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 299.05 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The firm has a market cap of £39.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

