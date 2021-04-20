Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

