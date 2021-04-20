Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 15,286 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.