Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.