Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,635 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,242,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

