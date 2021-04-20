Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.30. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

