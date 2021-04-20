Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.