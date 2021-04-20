Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 593.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SMFG opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

