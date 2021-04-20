Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 70,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 269.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

