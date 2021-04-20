Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

KMI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

