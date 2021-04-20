Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 5,346 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

