Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

