Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.25.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.37 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

