GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $384,415.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00063260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.73 or 0.00646880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039629 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.