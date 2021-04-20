Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.