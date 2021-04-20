Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88. 21,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 679,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,672.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

