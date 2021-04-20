General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,319,789. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.