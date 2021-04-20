Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $681.35 and last traded at $677.72. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.28 and a 200 day moving average of $620.00.

Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.