GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,836. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $10,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

