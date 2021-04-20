Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

AMETEK stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

