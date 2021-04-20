Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

