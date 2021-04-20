Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

