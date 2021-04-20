Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $417,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

