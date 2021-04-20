Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,590 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

