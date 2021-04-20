Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9,977.70

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,977.70 ($130.36) and traded as high as £110.70 ($144.63). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £107.50 ($140.45), with a volume of 82,786 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,977.70 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

