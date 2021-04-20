GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

