Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.76 on Monday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of -71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

