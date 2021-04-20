Gabelli Reiterates “Hold” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Gabelli in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. nCino has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,898 shares of company stock valued at $66,332,516.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

