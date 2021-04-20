FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

