FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIRC stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

