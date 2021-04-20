FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

SBUX stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

