FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Givaudan SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Givaudan in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $89.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

