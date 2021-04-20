Fusible (FUSII) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Fusible has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $29,643.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00004333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

