Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $24,546,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

