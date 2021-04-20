Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

