Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. 709,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

