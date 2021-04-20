Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Trading 1% Higher

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 3,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:FVT)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III operates as a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

