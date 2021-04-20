Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE FAII traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 7,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

