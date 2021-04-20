Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

