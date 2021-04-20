Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter.

FLXN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

