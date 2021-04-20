Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

