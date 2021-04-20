Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Danske raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 121,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Flex LNG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

