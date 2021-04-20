flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $123.82 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $123.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

